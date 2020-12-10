Orban:There will be agreement between parties that will form governing coalition; negotiations - on several levels

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that there will be an agreement between the parties that will form the governing coalition, noting that the negotiations due to begin on Saturday will take place on several levels being aimed at the Executive's programme and structure and the parliamentary level, according to AGERPRES.

The leaders of PNL, Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) have met on Thursday morning, in the presence of President Klaus Iohannis, to discuss the formation of a governing coalition.

"It was practically the beginning of the discussions. I think our partners also communicated. So, we decided to form a coalition together that would generate a center-right parliamentary majority for the formation of a Government. Romania needs the investiture of a Government as soon as possible that will solve all the serious problems facing Romania, from the pandemic to the preparation of the absorption of European funds that will benefit Romania and the great reforms of the public systems," said Orban, at the PNL headquarters.

According to him, negotiations will be carried out on several levels. "There will be an agreement to show the existence of a parliamentary majority. We have decided that the negotiations will start on Saturday morning. We will negotiate along several levels. The governing programme - there will be a team that will negotiate the programme, the political team that will negotiate the political issues, the structure of the Government, the positions and that will surely validate the governing programme. There will also be a negotiation at the parliamentary level on the parliamentary committees, representation in the political bureaus and a common strategy for the manifestation of this parliamentary majority," Orban explained.

The PNL leader maintained that so far "there has been no discussion about the distribution of portfolios".

"We have discussed things related to the general framework, the will to form a center-right majority and the timeline of the negotiations. Of course, in the discussion with the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, and, subsequently, in the discussions we had, we want to complete this negotiation as soon as possible, so as to reach the investiture of the Government in accordance with the parliamentary majority given by the citizens's will," added Ludovic Orban.

He specified that he wants the formation of a Government with a small number of ministries. "A Government in which we do not set up ministries for portfolios and which has as few ministries as possible, 16, 17, 18 ministries, so that there really are ministries with serious competencies and, especially, the practical skill to enforce the governing programme. (...) We have not discussed the distribution of portfolios. There certainly is a very objective criterion that we have discussed with our partners and that is (...) the vote given by the citizens, which determines the contribution to the formation of the majority," affirmed the PNL leader.