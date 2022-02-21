 
     
Over 116,000 persons have crossed border crossing points in past 24 hours

F. P.
Controlori Nadlac

Approximately 116,700 persons, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 34,300 vehicles (of which 11,900 freighters), completed control formalities at the border crossing points at the level of the entire country in the past 24 hours, the Romanian Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) informed on Monday.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES, entering Romania were approximately 59,500 people, with 16,5000 vehicles, while exiting Romania were 57,200 persons, with 17,800 vehicles.

The most frequently crossed borders were:

* border with Hungary - approximately 37.700 persons and 15,800 vehicles;

* air border - approximately 37,600 persons;

* border with Republic of Moldova - approximately 16,000 persons and 5,600 vehicles.

In the past 24 hours, entry was denied for 25 foreign citizens which did not fulfill the conditions set down by law, and exit was disallowed 8 Romanian citizens for various legal reasons. (AGERPRES)

