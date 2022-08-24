Over 1,600 foreign citizens illegally staying in Romania, found in past 5 months

More than 1,600 foreign citizens with illegal residence in Romania were found in the last five months, the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI) informed on Wednesday.

According to a press release the IGI sent to AGERPRES, the immigration police carried out, at the national level, in the last five months, several actions to prevent and combat illegal stay and work in order to increase the degree of citizen safety.

"Between March 1 and July 31, the immigration police organised, at the national level, more than 4,000 checks on field, on the line of preventing and combating the illegal stay and undeclared work of foreign citizens, with their own staff and in collaboration with structures with duties in the area of public order and safety, as well as with specialists from the Territorial Labour Inspectorate," the press release states, told Agerpres.

According to the quoted source, 2,453 contravention sanctions were enforced on foreign citizens and employers for non-compliance with the legal provisions regarding the legal regime of foreigners and their employment.

Also, as part of the activities carried out, during the reference period, 1,603 foreign citizens with illegal residence were detected, the Inspectorate mentions.