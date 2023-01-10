 
     
Over 20.2 million RON in subsidies granted to political parties in January

The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) announced on Tuesday that in January subsidies totaling 20,266,257.50 RON were transferred to political parties, told Agerpres.

According to a press release of AEP sent to AGERPRES, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) received 7,802,916.12 RON, the National Liberal Party (PNL) - 6,614,908.15 RON and Save Romania Union (USR) - 3,565,957.01 RON.

Also, the Alliance for Romanians' Union (AUR) received 1,579,248.86 RON, the People's Movement Party (PMP) - 408,255.05 lei and Pro Romania - 294,972.31 RON.

