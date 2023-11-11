Over 86,000 people entered Romania on Friday, including around 8,300 Ukrainians

As many as 86,647 people entered Romania on Friday, of which 8,317 were Ukrainian citizens, the Romanian Border Police informs.

Thus, starting from February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 6,604,873 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania until now.

Also on Friday, more than 172,200 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, and approximately 49,100 means of transport went through the control formalities (both in the direction of entry and exit) through the border points.

At the same time, in the last 24 hours, the border police detected 41 illegal acts (20 crimes and 21 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens. The value of the applied fines amounts to approximately 12,800 RON. Goods worth over 374,000 RON were seized for confiscation.

22 foreign citizens, who did not meet the conditions provided for by law, were not allowed to enter the country, and 11 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave for various legal reasons, the source mentioned.