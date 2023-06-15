Over one third of COVID-19 cases - in Bucharest and Timis, Iasi, Prahova, Dambovita counties,June 5-11

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed that, in the week of June 5-11, 37pct of COVID-19 cases were registered in Bucharest and in the counties of Timis, Iasi, Prahova and Dambovita.

In the reporting period, 963 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered and 24 deaths were reported in patients with COVID-19.

According to the weekly surveillance report, 53.1pct of the confirmed cases were registered in people who did not get vaccinated against COVID.

Among the vaccinated who got sick, 53.3pct were either immediately after vaccination or more than six months after the last dose.

According to the quoted source, 54.6pct of all deaths were registered in the counties of Iasi, Bihor, Buzau, Caras-Severin and Dolj, and 72.7pct were among people not vaccinated against COVID.

Since the beginning of the pandemic until now, 86.6pct of all deaths were in people over 60, and 54.7pct in men.

Among the people who died, 93.8pct had at least one associated comorbidity. AGERPRES