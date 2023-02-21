Palestinian citizen apprehended after illegally entering Romania by crossing Pruth River by boat

A Palestinian citizen has been apprehended by the border policemen in Iasi after he crossed the Pruth River with the help of a pneumatic mattress, with the intention of illegally entering Romania and then getting to a country in western Europe, a release of the Iasi Border Police Territorial Inspectorate (ITPF) sent on Tuesday informs.

According to the quoted source, the Palestinian man was to be backed up in his illegal action by a Sudanese citizen, who was in process of obtaining a form of protection from the Romanian state. In this case, investigations are conducted under the aspect of committing fraudulent crossing of the state border and migrant trafficking, told Agerpres.

The foreign citizen is being investigated by border policemen for attempting to fraudulently cross the state border and migrant trafficking.

Based on the Readmission Agreement, the Palestinian citizen discovered upon illegal crossing was taken over by the border authorities of the Republic of Moldova in order to continue the investigations.