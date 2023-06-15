Parliament to convene in joint meeting on Ciolacu Cabinet investiture

The Chamber of Deputies and the Senate will convene in a joint meeting on Thursday for the vote of investiture of the Government proposed by Prime Minister-designate Marcel Ciolacu.

The meeting starts at 12.00.

According to the programme, Prime Minister-designate Marcel Ciolacu will present the government programme and the list of the Government. There will be debates followed by a vote on the request for Parliament's confidence in the Programme and the whole list of the Government.

On Wednesday, the ministers proposed in Ciolacu's Cabinet were heard in Parliament's special committees, all of them receiving a positive opinion.

In order for the Government to be sworn in, at least 233 MPs must be present at the meeting and at least 233 votes in favour are needed.

The Government is supported by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the National Liberal Party (PNL) Parliament members and national minority Parliament members, who number 291, a comfortable majority. the Alliance for Romanians' Union (AUR) and the Save Romania Union (USR) have announced that they will vote against. It remains to be seen whether or not the Hungarian Democratic Union (UDMR) MPs will support the Government in the vote.

According to the Constitution and the rules of the joint sessions of Parliament, the programme and the list of the Government are debated by the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate in a joint session. Parliament gives confidence to the Government by a majority vote of the Deputies and Senators. Voting is secret.

The opinion of the committees at the hearing of the proposed ministers is consultative.

The decision of Parliament granting the vote of confidence shall be signed by the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and the President of the Senate and shall be submitted to the President of Romania for the appointment of the Government. The Prime Minister, the ministers and the other members of the Government shall individually be sworn in before the President of Romania, and the Government as a whole and each individual member shall exercise their mandate from the date of swearing in.

The list of members of the Government led by Marcel Ciolacu is:

* Prime Minister - Marcel Ciolacu;

* Deputy Prime Minister - Marian Neacsu (proposed by PSD);

* Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Internal Affairs - Catalin Predoiu (proposed by PNL);

* Minister of Finance - Marcel Bolos (proposed by PNL);

* Minister of Transport and Infrastructure - Sorin Grindeanu (proposed by PSD);

* Minister for Family, Youth and Equal Opportunities - Gabriela Firea (proposed by PSD);

* Minister of Justice - Alina Gorghiu (proposed by PNL);

* Minister of National Defence - Angel Tilvar (proposed by PSD);

* Minister of Education - Ligia Deca (proposed by PNL);

* Minister of Culture - Raluca Turcan (proposed by PNL).

* Minister of Foreign Affairs - Luminita Odobescu (proposed by PNL);

* Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism - Radu Oprea (proposed by PSD);

* Minister of Investment and European Projects - Adrian Caciu (proposed by PSD);

* Minister of Development - Adrian Vestea (proposed by PNL);

* Minister of Health - Alexandru Rafila (proposed by PSD);

* Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development - Florin Barbu (proposed by PSD);

* Minister of Energy - Sebastian Burduja (proposed by PNL);

* Minister of Labour and Social Solidarity - Marius Budai (proposed by PSD);

* Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitisation - Ivan Bogdan-Gruia (proposed by PSD);

* Minister for the Environment - Mircea Fechet (proposed by PNL). AGERPRES