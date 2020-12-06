ParliamentaryElections2020/ Ciolacu: Alexandru Rafila - one of the PM proposals from PSD

Doctor Alexandru Rafila is one of the proposals for the prime minister office from the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the party leader, Marcel Ciolacu, announced on Sunday.

Asked if the PSD possibly has a proposal for the prime minister office, Ciolacu said there are four proposals.

"There have been about four proposals so far. I will decide together with my colleagues, as it is fair, as it is written in the party's statutes. I enumerated Sorin Grindeanu, Mr Vasile Dincu, and Mihai Tudose, and, more recently, we also have Mr Alexandru Rafila," Ciolacu told Antena 3 private television broadcaster.