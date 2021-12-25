Patriarch Daniel’s Christmas Message 2021: Let’s pay special attention to children whose parents work abroad

In this year’s Christmas message, His Beatitude Patriarch Daniel emphasizes that Christmas urges us to pay more attention to children whose parents have gone to work abroad.

Patriarch Daniel’s Christmas Message 2021

The Feast of the Nativity of our Lord Jesus Christ or Christmas announces to us the humble and generous love of God the Father, Who sent His eternal Son into the world to save humans from sin and death and give them eternal life.

The feast of Christmas calls us all to be as generous as the Magi of old, to show humble and generous love around us, to offer gifts to children, but also to the elderly, the sick, the poor and the lonely, the grieving and the sad.

Being mainly a family holiday, Christmas calls us to pay special attention to children whose parents have gone to work abroad, hoping to return to Romania.

On the occasion of the holy celebrations of the Nativity of the Lord, the New Year 2022, and the Baptism of the Lord, we wish you all good health and happiness, peace and joy, along with the traditional greeting Happy New Year!

† Daniel

Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church