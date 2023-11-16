Pension law will be implemented, it is sustainable, PM says

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu declared on Wednesday evening, for private TV broadcaster Antena 3, that the pension law is sustainable and will be implemented.

"Of course there is money. The pension law will be implemented. Next year, pensions will increase twice, once on January 1, by 13.8%, and then the entire pension system will have to..., they will enter the recalculations and from September 1 the law will come into force again with recalculation. It is sustainable. Over 85% of pensioners have a pension of less than 3,000 RON. This is the reality! Over 60% of pensioners in Romania have a pension of less than 2,000 RON. How can I comment on something like that? How can it not be a priority for anyone? I understood. I think that in 2021, when Romania's accident was prime minister (liberal Florin Citu, ed. n.), pensions did not increase at all. We entered 2022, I had a totally justified discussion with (liberal leader and then prime minister, ed. n.) Nicolae Ciuca. And he supported it," said Ciolacu.

AGERPRES