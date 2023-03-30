Personalities, institutions decorated by Her Majesty Margareta, the Custodian of the Romanian Crown

Assistant Bishop to the Patriarch Varlaam Ploiesteanul, film critic Irina Margareta Nistor, lawyer Ioan Luca-Vlad, as well as the Royal Choir and the 2nd Mountain Brigade of Brasov and representatives of Invictus Romania were among the personalities and institutions decorated on Thursday by Her Majesty Margareta, the Custodian of the Romanian Crown, at the Royal Palace.

During this year's first decoration session, Her Majesty Margareta conferred a series of royal orders and decorations to personalities and institutions, as follows:

* The Royal Medal for Loyalty was awarded to Alexandra and Mariana Sima, as well as to Mihai Basturea, Adrian Maniutiu (Invictus); Second Lieutenant Engineer Marian Ilie (Invictus), Major Gabriel Ion (Invictus), Andrei Apreotesei and Cornel Jurju.

* The Custodian of the Romanian Crown Medal was awarded to Catalina Rousseau.

* The Order of the Crown of Romania in rank of Knight was awarded to Fady Chreih, Irina Margareta Nistor, Mihai Covaliu and Patriarchal Vicar Bishop Varlaam Ploiesteanul.

* The Cross of the Royal House of Romania was awarded to the Royal Choir and the 2nd Mountain Brigade of Brasov.

* The lawyer Dr. Ioan Luca-Vlad, Honorary Private Counsellor of the Royal Family of Romania, was decorated with the Order of the Crown of Romania in rank of Grand Officer.

At the opening of the ceremonies, the Custodian of the Romanian Crown awarded or renewed the certificate of Royal Supplier to several companies and individuals from our country, including: Doina Levintza; Dan Coma; Alexandru Ciucu; Tohani; Eurosilver; Ocean Fish; Agricola Bacau; Cristian Coposesc; La Mircea Macelaru; George Soare; Autonom and SSG Security.

His Royal Highness Prince Radu also granted the High Patronage to the Romanian Youth Orchestra with the Transilvania State Philharmonic.AGERPRES