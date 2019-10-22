Petre Roman about chief prosecutor's decision in Revolution file: It's based on a fake, it must be political

Former Prime Minister Petre Roman told AGERPRES on Monday that, in his opinion, the decision of interim chief prosecutor Bogdan Licu to deny the solution ruled in his case by the military prosecutors in the Revolution file and to ask the court to re-open the criminal investigation against him is based "on a fake" and that it must be "a political one."

"It's so absurd, it's totally absurd, for this decision refers to Petre Roman, a Prime Minister at a time, but I only became Prime Minister on December 27, while I held no special office between December 22 and 25, which means that this decision is based on a fake, an absolute fake. And, besides this, during all this time I provided all the details that led to the dismissal of my case, in the end, and it was a huge file that I built (...), because I didn't have anything to do with what they claim it would have been an attempt on my part to grab military power, I have absolutely nothing to do with this (...)."Asked why he said this was a political decision to deny the dismissal of his case, the ex-PM said: "Because I don't see what else could this be, since the investigation was already done, everything was done, it cannot be anything else." "And I told you already, it was based on a fake," said Roman.Interim chief-prosecutor Bogdan Licu on Monday denied the solution ruled by the military prosecutors to dismiss the case concerning Petre Roman's involvement in the Revolution file, and asked the court to re-open the criminal investigation against the former Prime Minister over crimes against humanity.