Ploiesti, Botosani to host exhibitions, debates on "The Holocaust in Romania, in comics made by students".

Two comic strip exhibitions, as part of a project dedicated to raising awareness on the Holocaust in Romania, will be inaugurated on Thursday and Saturday in Ploiesti and Botosani respectively, told Agerpres.

According to a press release issued by the organisers, Freedom House and the "Elie Wiesel" National Institute for the Study of the Holocaust in Romania, the two exhibitions are part of a project that as been running from December 2022.

"Images from the past. The Holocaust in Romania" is a project that brings us closer to the experiences of Jews and Roma during the Holocaust in Romania and presents us with a different history of the communities we live in; a history of those persecuted, deported, exterminated because they were/were born differently, say the organisers.

According to them, the event that will take place on Thursday in Ploiesti will be a discovery of the life stories of Jews and Roma in Prahova during the Holocaust.

"We will start at 5.00 pm, at the Palace of Culture in Ploiesti, 'Great Union' Hall, with a dialogue about local histories, and we will continue at 6.30 pm, in the Central Park, in the area of the 'I.L. Caragiale' monument, with the inauguration of the comic strip exhibition to which students and teachers from the 'Nichita Stanescu' National High School in Ploiesti contributed," informs the source.

A similar event will take place on Saturday in Botosani, starting at 11.00 am at the Hotel Rapsodia, with a dialogue on local histories, the action will continue at 12.30 pm on the Unirii Pedestrian Street, with the inauguration of the comic strip exhibition to which students and teachers from the "Mihai Eminescu" National College in Botosani contributed.

"The Holocaust in Romania, in comics made by students. The past is seen in the present" project is funded under the Citizenship, Equality, Rights, Values Programme.

The initiators propose a set of ten street exhibitions that will tell the story of Jews and Roma in 10 counties, the localities being selected to cover the multiple facets of the Holocaust under Romanian authority.

Prior to each exhibition, a workshop will be held for 22 students from local high schools to explain the concept of the project, present the history of the local Jewish and Roma communities and encourage their contribution to the narrative.

The exhibitions will also be presented in digital format on the project website, with open access so that teachers can use them in classroom. The print exhibitions will also be lend to schools across the country on request.

The closing event of the project will be an open exhibition in Bucharest that will bring together a selection of panels from the local exhibitions, all ten exhibitions will be published in a comic book.