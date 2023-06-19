PM Ciolacu, BNR's Isarescu discuss action plan for 4.4pct deficit target (sources).

A joint action plan for reaching a government deficit target of 4.4% at the end of 2023 was approved by Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu on Monday at the Government House at a meeting with Governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) Mugur Isarescu, told Agerpres.

According to government sources, also attending the meeting were Senate Chairman Nicolae Ciuca, Deputy Prime Minister Marian Neacsu and ministers Marcel Bolos and Adrian Caciu.

According to the same sources, during the meeting the government also unveiled a two-year investment plan worth RON 250 billion.

Also discussed were measures to reduce inflation to 8% at the end of 2023.

Also, the latest developments in the payment request number two under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), which approval by the European Commission is expected by the end of this month, were assessed.