PM Ciolacu: Constant dialogue with Jewish community representatives, combating anti-Semitism, among gov't priorities

Constant dialogue with representatives of the Jewish community, preventing and combating anti-Semitism are among the Government's priorities, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Wednesday.

He had meetings, during his working visit to the U.S., with World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder, and representatives of the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee.

The discussions focused on the serious humanitarian and security consequences of the attacks committed by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, as well as on topics of interest to the Romanian community in Israel and the Jewish community in Romania, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu reaffirmed his solidarity with the Israeli people and condemned the violence committed by Hamas, which has consequences on Israeli and Palestinian civilians alike, but also on citizens of other countries.

"Especially after the Hamas attacks in October, noting with concern an increase in anti-Semitic messages online and offline, we have maintained a constant institutional dialogue with the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania, to ensure the protection of community members and places of worship," said the Romanian prime minister.

The security of any citizen is a priority, said Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, evoking, however, the support of our country for the joint efforts of international and regional partners who have succeeded in releasing several hostages held by Hamas, including dual citizens, Israeli and Romanian, according to the press release.

Both the interlocutors and the Romanian prime minister stressed the danger of anti-Semitism, including in the context of the current conflict in the Gaza Strip.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said that preventing and combating anti-Semitism are among the Government's priorities, and the Prime Minister's Chancellery is developing a new national strategy on this issue for the period 2024 - 2027, following the strategy implemented in 2021 - 2023.

As part of the same efforts to draw attention to the serious consequences of anti-Semitism, the Government hosted in October the event that marked the official launch of teaching a new subject dedicated to the history of the Holocaust in Romanian high schools. The Government also supports the project to create a National Museum of Jewish and Holocaust History in Romania and has recently approved the technical-economic parameters and the future location of the project, the press release reads.

