PM Ciolacu: Finance Minister to present plan of measures on tax agency digitisation

The Finance Minister will present on Thursday a plan of measures for taxation and the National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF) digitisation, aimed at a better collection to the state budget, said Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu.

He was asked Wednesday at a press conference at the Buzau County Council headquarters about a report by Moody's financial agency according to which Romania will record a deficit of 6% of the GDP in the next two years by applying the new pension law next year.

"Let's see the measures that the Finance Minister will present on Thursday on digitisation on certain structural portions and the deadlines that the entire team at ANAF will assume. We have been working for almost a month now with President Nicolae Ciuca, we both got involved and we made a plan for the next period. I will come together with Chairman Nicolae Ciuca with a legislative amendment, the two of us being the initiators, in the area of tax evasion. All these things will help collection," said Marcel Ciolacu.

The prime minister pointed out that the time has come for everyone to pay taxes.

"If they don't understand the nice talk, we will have the legislation, this time very well put in place, so that they can do it or choose what they want to do," the premier said.

In the context, he stressed that a decision on the proposal put forward by the Finance Minister that citizens who report other citizens to be tax evaders or other companies to receive bonuses will be taken only after being discussed within the governing coalition.

He pointed out that he wants to maintain the partnership with National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Nicolae Ciuca in making important governmental decisions.