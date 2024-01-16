PM Ciolacu: It is very difficult to have a PSD - PNL alliance and joint lists at the moment

National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that, at present, it would be "very difficult" to be able to achieve a National Liberal Party (PNL)-PSD electoral alliance and joint lists for the two "families," but if Romanians wish "the incumbent coalition can be restored" after the elections.

Asked during a political show on Antena 3 private television broadcaster about a possible PNL-PSD alliance, Ciolacu answered: "Time shows us that it is not. You cannot unite the two families. There was USL [Social Liberal Union]. It was done against someone, it was done against then President Traian Basescu. [PNL's national leader] Nicolae Ciuca and I are not enemies, we are political opponents. That is the truth regardless of whether or not we manage to communicate together and move things in the right direction. It is very difficult to have an alliance and joint lists at the moment. But it is possible that, after the elections, if the Romanians decide, we can restore the coalition."

Regarding the future president of Romania, Ciolacu said he wants him to be from PSD.

"I think that after 20 years and especially after multiple crises, it is time in Romania to have a left-wing president, a man who feels left-wing, feels in terms of social equity. When the Social Democratic Party joined and took ownership of this difficult government (...), we looked at the numbers before taking ownership of this government. I think it is necessary to have a left-wing president who will bring social equity and avoid returning to a crisis."