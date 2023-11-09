 
     
PM Ciolacu: Pension law has been adopted, there is no 'I can't' when it comes to pensioners

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Marcel Ciolacu Guvern

The government adopted the pension law on Thursday, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced.

"The pension law has been adopted! There is no 'I don't want to' or 'I can't' when it comes to pensioners. This government will do them justice!," Ciolacu wrote in a Facebook post.

At the beginning of today's government meeting, the head of the Executive announced that the 9.4 percent of GDP cap on pension expenditures will be scrapped in the new pension law, adding that there will be no tax increases next year, but also requesting a plan of measures to increase collections to the state budget.

AGERPRES

