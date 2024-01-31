PM Ciolacu: Pension recalculation will happen on schedule, namely on September 1

The recalculation of pensions will happen on schedule, namely on September 1, according to Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu.

"I would like to make a clarification, after seeing in the last few days all kinds of assumptions and news regarding the IMF visit and the pension situation. The recalculation of pensions will happen on schedule, namely on September 1. There are no more instalments and no there are no other options. We have taken responsibility for it and it will be done on September 1," Ciolacu said on Wednesday at the beginning of a government meeting.

He asked the Ministry of Finance to present to him the impact of increasing pensions between RON 2,000 and RON 3,000 in the coming days.

"As we well know, no pension up to and included RON 2,000 is taxed; let's see the impact between RON 2,000 and RON 3,000 lei, to raise the threshold to RON 3,000, so that we can see if we can afford it and I'm waiting for the recommendation of the finance minister if we can afford, after the increase of 13.8 and the recalculation from September 1, if we can afford to have this tax exemption of up to RON 3,000 lei," said Ciolacu.

He added that apart from talks with the unions, the entire government team will have meetings with the business community.

"We will talk about the development of Romania, about the state aid schemes that we must also agree with the European Commission and, last but not least, for attracting European funds."