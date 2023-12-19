PM Ciolacu: Romania needs political stability

PSD (Social Democratic Party) chairman and prime minister Marcel Ciolacu on Tuesday stated that Romania needs political stability, pointing out that, together with the PNL (National Liberal Party) chairman, Nicolae Ciuca, they succeeded in leaving aside their pride for the greater good, and hoped that their example would be followed by the branches in the country of the two political parties.

"Romania needs political stability. Both I and Mr. Nicolae Ciuca lead two very proud parties with a history of arrogance. Me and Mr. Ciuca, we both succeeded in leaving aside our pride and I am firmly convinced that the power of our good example will slowly be followed by our colleagues," said Marcel Ciolacu, in Valea Mare, Olt county.

In this context, the chairman of PNL, Nicolae Ciuca, said that the attitude of the PNL-PSD unity, shown at the central level, "must also reverberate at the branch level."

"Beyond these aspects that take place at the level of the branches in each county, we must say that it is absolutely necessary for the two parties to continue to govern with responsibility, because it is the most important thing, not only for closing the year 2023, but also for the projection of the year 2024 with all the aspects of complexity generated by the elections not only in Romania, but also in Europe and at the world level. (...) It will be a year as complicated as possible and I think that, beyond the animosities at the local level, it is important to have this degree of civilisation, to be able to sit at the table, to be able to discuss, to be able to argue, to come up with solutions, because the people, the citizens do not enjoy this blunt dialogue, not the majority of them, in any case," said Ciuca.

He specified that, although in the 2024 election year the PNL and the PSD will support their own separate projects, this should not lead to a break between the two governing parties.

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, the minister of transport, Sorin Grindeanu, and the president of the Senate, Nicolae Ciuca, together with the secretary general of the PSD, Paul Stanescu, the secretary general of the PNL, Lucian Bode, the chairman of the PSD Olt branch, Marius Oprescu, the chairman of the PNL Olt branch, Gigel Stirbu, and the mayors of the municipalities Craiova and Slatina, Lia Olguta Vasilescu, respectively Emil Mot, participated on Tuesday, in a verification visit on section 3 of the Craiova - Pitessti expressway, which will be put into use at the end of this week.