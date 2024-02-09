PM Ciolacu: Romanian industry exists and is expanding

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Friday in Constanta that although there is too much talk that there is no industry in Romania anymore, that our country has collapsed, the Romanian industry still exists and is expanding, with things being on the right track.

"I think we talk too much that we no longer have industry in Romania, that we no longer develop the industry, that the country has collapsed. Believe me, at least lately, especially after I visited the Dacia Plant, after I visited the Ford Plant in Craiova, now the shipyard and tomorrow we have some visits (...), the Romanian industry is expanding, and it exists. Moreover, figures show us that last year we exported 1.3% more and imported 3.2% less. We also see the industrial share in the GDP formation. Indeed, it is not enough, but from my point of view, as prime minister, things are on the right track. We need more involvement and here I made a great promise, that first and foremost I will not trouble them," said Ciolacu after visiting the Constanta Shipyard.

According to him, the government should also encourage investment in the industrial area.

"We need more funds geared toward the industrial area. We have an economic growth for the first time from investment, both from direct investment, and especially from investment on European funds. In the transport area, where Sorin Grindeanu is the minister, and also on export, there should be investment and encouragement from the government for investment in the industrial area, not just investment in the infrastructure area. Only so, although we had a deficit higher than those who brought this deficit to this value pledged, it is the first time that investment exceed the deficit. In other words, we did not have a deficit triggered by consumption," he said.

He gave as an example the labour productivity at the Dacia Plant in Mioveni, where "one car is completed in 55 seconds - 1,400 Dacia cars made in one day."