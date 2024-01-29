Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

PM Ciolacu: Trade markup to basic foods, capped for another 60 days

Captura TV
CiolacuR1

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu announced, on Monday, that he decided to extend by 60 days the ordinance regarding the capping of trade markups to basic foods

"Romanians must continue to enjoy stability in food prices, after the insanity of speculative increases in the past. I note that even those who criticized this measure in the past now admit that, without it, prices would have increased by up to 20%. It is clear that the cap moderated speculative price increases, helped to lower inflation and maintaining the purchasing power of the population," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook, agerpres reports.

He specified that, according to the data of the National Institute of Statistics, prices in December 2023 were 5.8% higher than in December 2022, while in June 2023 (before the introduction of this measure) the difference from the same month of the previous year was almost 18%.

"At the same time, I will continue the dialogue with the large store chains, with whom I had a very constructive discussion today, in order to build together a long-term mechanism based on a state-business partnership through which prices will be kept under control. I have only one condition: that the Romanian producers and processors have a fair treatment," the PM added.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.