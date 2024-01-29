PM Ciolacu: Trade markup to basic foods, capped for another 60 days

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu announced, on Monday, that he decided to extend by 60 days the ordinance regarding the capping of trade markups to basic foods

"Romanians must continue to enjoy stability in food prices, after the insanity of speculative increases in the past. I note that even those who criticized this measure in the past now admit that, without it, prices would have increased by up to 20%. It is clear that the cap moderated speculative price increases, helped to lower inflation and maintaining the purchasing power of the population," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook, agerpres reports.

He specified that, according to the data of the National Institute of Statistics, prices in December 2023 were 5.8% higher than in December 2022, while in June 2023 (before the introduction of this measure) the difference from the same month of the previous year was almost 18%.

"At the same time, I will continue the dialogue with the large store chains, with whom I had a very constructive discussion today, in order to build together a long-term mechanism based on a state-business partnership through which prices will be kept under control. I have only one condition: that the Romanian producers and processors have a fair treatment," the PM added.