PM Ciolacu: U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum reminds us anti-Semitism not just someting from the past

The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum is a powerful reminder that we cannot simply look at anti-Semitism as if it were just something from the past, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said in a post on the government's website after his visit to the museum in Washington.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu began his official visit to the United States of America at the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, where he commemorated on Sunday the genocide victims of World War II.

He concluded his tour of the museum in the Hall of Remembrance, a place of meditation, where he lit a candle with members of his official delegation. Marcel Ciolacu then signed the Museum's book of honour.

The Romanian delegation was joined by U.S. Ambassador to Romania Kathleen Kavalec and Romanian Ambassador to the United States Andrei Muraru.

AGERPRES