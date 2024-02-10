PM Ciolacu: We will absorb more European funds than allocated

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu on Saturday stated in Tulcea that Romania will see, in the next period, a degree of absorption of European funds higher than the allocated one.

"The last European financial exercise was closed with an absorption of 54%. Adrian [Finance Minister Adrian Caciu - editor's note) closed the last financial exercise with 94%, although it was not calculated with the 15%, it was not meant to be rephased, it did not even have the PNRR [National Recovery and Resilience Plan], for there were not so many overlapping financial exercises back then. So he managed 94% for the first time. And if we are also considering the amounts sent to the Commission and not collected yet, which we will collect in a month or two, we will have at least 100% , because certain states will not collect and settle all the money and I am firmly convinced that, in March, we will come before the Romanians and tell them that we entered history, because we had a higher absorption than the allocated one," said the leader of the Social Democrats, at the Conference of the PSD Tulcea county organization, Agerpres informs.

Marcel Ciolacu said that the current government coalition "has a future after 2024 as well."

"I have nothing to reproach to any colleague who is part of the Government of Romania and of the coalition, from the PNL (National Liberal Party) side. (...) I think that this coalition has a future after 2024 as well. But since we agreed to join the government in a difficult moment for Romania, not for the PSD, then we want to know the whole truth and we want those who destroyed this country to pay with their special commissioner pensions, instead of coming hypocritically to Parliament and saying that we did not not cut the special pensions, in an attempt to make the Romanians hate us again, because that's how they came to power," said the PSD leader, referring to the MEP Dacian Ciolos.