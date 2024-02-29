PM Ciolacu's meeting with Patriarch Daniel, an opportunity to reaffirm importance of strengthening partnership with the Church

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu met on Thursday at the Patriarchate Palace with Patriarch Daniel of the Romanian Orthodox Church and with the other members of Romania's Holy Synod.

"I had the joy of meeting today at the Patriarchate Palace with His All Holiness Patriarch Daniel and the other members of the Holy Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Church," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

"It was a special opportunity to reaffirm the importance of strengthening the partnership with the Church, a partnership that involves both the promotion of the values the Church defends and cultivates, as well as its social role, through programs and activities to help those in need," the prime minister said.