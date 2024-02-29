Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

PM Ciolacu's meeting with Patriarch Daniel, an opportunity to reaffirm importance of strengthening partnership with the Church

Inquam Photos / George Calin
ciolacu

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu met on Thursday at the Patriarchate Palace with Patriarch Daniel of the Romanian Orthodox Church and with the other members of Romania's Holy Synod.

"I had the joy of meeting today at the Patriarchate Palace with His All Holiness Patriarch Daniel and the other members of the Holy Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Church," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

"It was a special opportunity to reaffirm the importance of strengthening the partnership with the Church, a partnership that involves both the promotion of the values the Church defends and cultivates, as well as its social role, through programs and activities to help those in need," the prime minister said.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.