PM Citu highlights necessity of transparency principles at base of local budgets construction

Prime Minister Florin Citu had a round of consultations on Monday with representatives of the National Union of County Councils of Romania (UNCJR), context in which he highlighted the necessity of some principles based on the construction of local budgets, for "transparency and predictability", which will include "clear destinations of funds and pragmatically established cost standards", according to AGERPRES.

According to the Government's Facebook post, the discussions were carried out in the perspective of the Government adopting a draft budget for 2021, but also for ensuring long term public spending sustainability.

"There were brought in discussion the main problems that the local administration is faced with, regarding their own budgets and several solutions were already put forward, which are about to be agreed upon with the Government. The head of the Executive highlighted the existence of some principles on the basis of constructing local budgets, for transparency and predictability, which would include clear destinations of funds and pragmatically established cost standards," according to the post.

The quoted source mentioned that the reform in the local administration, for the judicious spending of public money and for generating development, was also tackled in the context, as "a reflection for finding the optimal formula, in partnership with the Government".

The meeting was also attended, on behalf on the Government, by the minister of Development, Public Works and Administration, Cseke Attila.