PM Citu on Land Forces Day:These structures fulfilled their missions with seriousness, dedication and courage

Land Force structures fulfilled their missions with seriousness, dedication and courage, following the example of their spiritual patron, the Great and Holy Martyr George, the Victory-Bearer, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Friday.

"Today we mark Romanian Land Forces Day, which is dedicated to the entire military and civilian personnel of the largest corps of the Romanian Army. These are people I admire and whom we should thank for the high professionalism and responsibility they show in everything they do in order to ensure the country's defensive capacity and to represent us with honor in the missions they carry out together with Romania's strategic international partners. Moreover, they are always at the people's side in difficult times, as their various actions in support of the pandemic-hit Romanians have also proven. Regardless of the specifics of their missions, the people in the Land Force structures have fulfilled them with seriousness, dedication and courage, following the example of their spiritual patron, the Great and Holy Martyr George, the Victory-Bearer of the Christian tradition, whom we also celebrate today," Citu said, according to a government release.

In the message conveyed on the occasion of the Land Forces Day, the Prime Minister also congratulates the service people for all their work in the missions they carry out in the country or abroad and wishes them further success. "Many happy returns, everyone, and good health!," Florin Citu adds.

The Premier also wished good health and accomplishments to all the Romanians who celebrate name day on Friday.