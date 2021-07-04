PM Citu on US Independence Day: Congratulations to a great nation, a strategic partner

Romania's Prime Minister Florin Citu sent a message on Sunday, July 4, the US Independence Day.

"Congratulations on the 245th anniversary of the Independence Day to a great nation, a strategic partner, and to all my American friends. Happy 4th of July!" reads the message posted on the Facebook page of the Romanian government.

At an Independence Day event held by the US Embassy in Bucharest on Thursday, Citu said that the government aims to boost a more consistent American economic presence in Romania, agerpres.ro confirms.

"We will keep up the strategic co-operation between Romania and the US at the highest level by taking advantage of the opportunities arising from our common vision of defence, energy security, sustainable economic recovery. At the same time, strengthening resilience and strengthening transatlantic relations. Beyond our excellent security co-operation and the importance of increasing the US military presence in our country, the Romanian government aims to encourage and boost a US economic presence as consistent as possible in Romania, including in the development of energy sources, including nuclear power," said Citu.