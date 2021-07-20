PM Citu to back any constitutionally unchallengeable solution to quickly dismantle SIIJ

Prime Minister Florin Citu declared today that he will back any solution for dismantling the Section for the Investigation of Judicial Crimes (SIIJ) as soon as possible, and which gives no reason to challenge the move in the Constitutional Court.

He said that the discussion within the ruling coalition on the new proposal to abolish the Special Section presented by Justice Minister Stelian Ion was only political, with no experts attending.

"Pronouncing oneself is difficult. (...) I will support any solution to abolish the SIIJ as soon as possible. You know very well that I was very quick in the government meeting to abolish the SIIJ through a bill which is now in Parliament, I am open to all variants, but this requires an unanimous decision. (...) From my point of view it is important to look at what we have done so far and I definitely want a solution that cannot be challenged in the Constitutional Court," the Prime Minister declared at the Palace of Parliament.

Citu said that coalition talks on this subject were good and that progress had been made, agerpres.ro confirms.

"We sat at the same table, we discussed, everyone expressed their opinion. The goal is to abolish the SIIJ. Of course there are ongoing discussions and now we are thinking about a strategy. I told my colleagues that we need responsibility and courage, to assume a strategy, maybe what we have done so far has not been the best strategy, we are moving forward, but we need responsibility and courage," the Premier said.