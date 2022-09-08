 
     
PM Ciuca affirms no risk has been identified that our country might run out of energy

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Thursday that the analysis carried out so far at the level of the Government has not identified any risk that our country might run out of energy.

"Yesterday, in the Government meeting, we approved the winter plan and it was drawn up by all those who carry out their activities and are responsible for the energy sector in Romania. As such, once this plan has been approved, we have established that next week we will have a meeting with the Winter Command. What I want to emphasize is that for the first time in early September we have this plan. It was usually drawn up in November. We thus manage to have a period of time in which to analyse all the hypotheses that may affect the Romanian energy system and together with those who participated in drawing up the plan, identify the solutions so that Romania does not run out of energy. From the analysis so far, we do not identify any risk that our country might run out of energy," said the prime minister after participating in the International Conference "Court of Accounts of Romania - Digitization in audit".

He added that the authorities must be prepared for other "hypotheses and scenarios".AGERPRES

