PM Ciuca: Agreement with France for Ukrainian grain transit contributes to global food security

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca welcomed the signing of the agreement between the Ministries of Transport from Romania and France aimed at facilitating the transit of grain from Ukraine, stressing that the approach contributes to the acceleration of efforts for global food security.

"I welcome the signing of the agreement between the Ministries of Transport of Romania and France on the facilitation of the transit of grain from Ukraine. One of the priorities is to increase the capacities of the port of Galati. We are accelerating our efforts for global food security," Nicolae Ciuca said, on Monday, in a post on the Government's Twitter page.

French Transport Minister Clement Beaune said last Sunday that he would sign an agreement with Romania to increase Ukrainian grain exports to developing countries, especially in the Mediterranean area, Reuters reported.

"Tomorrow, I will sign an agreement with Romania that will allow Ukraine to export even more grain... to Europe and developing countries, especially in (countries in) the Mediterranean, which need (grain) for food," said Clement Beaune on the LCI television station.AGERPRES