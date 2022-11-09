PM Ciuca: Border crossing point at Vicolul de Sus to open Thursday; meeting with Ukraine's PM

The border crossing point at Vicovul de Sus will be opened on Thursday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated, announcing that he will have a bilateral meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal, told Agerpres.

"We will have a meeting with the Prime Minister of Ukraine and the entire activity will consist both in the inauguration of the border crossing point and a bilateral meeting in which we will discuss aspects related to the security situation, as well as the support measures that our country takes to endorse the Ukrainian Government," the Prime Minister stated in the beginning of the Government meeting.

PM Ciuca mentioned that the opening of the border crossing point at Vicovul de Sus will be approved on Wednesday, through a Government decision.