PM Ciuca: Family doctors' involvement in COVID testing, treatment, vaccination information - measures to combat wave 5

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Thursday said that the getting family doctors involved in extending the testing capacity of patients, treating and monitoring of persons with mild forms of COVID-19, as well as in informing the citizens about vaccination are measures required to deal with the fifth wave of the pandemic, agerpres reports.

Ciuca pointed out, before the Government meeting, that together with Health Minister Alexandru Rafila, he had a meeting with family doctors, within which he made a call on them to continue the efforts to overcome the pandemic."We'll begin the government meeting with some details regarding the continuation of the activities necessary to prepare for the management of wave 5 of the COVID-19 pandemic and, of course, those related to the continuation of the vaccination campaign. Today, together with Minister Rafila, we had a meeting with representatives of the family doctors' associations, whom we believe are the closest to the citizens and those who know the local communities best. We called on them to continue the efforts they have made so far, so that together we can overcome well - and we hope in the shortest possible time - the COVID-19 pandemic," Ciuca said.He said he found out that 90% of family doctors are vaccinated, which is a "good thing," as well as an example of confidence in science.The Prime Minister also said that the aim is to increase the role and relevance of family doctors in combating the pandemic."On this pillar we are building the key role that family physicians will play in managing the pandemic and, actually, we aim to amplify the role and relevance that they have in the new plan that our colleagues from the Ministry of Health have drawn up, and we consider that, by getting them involved in expanding patient testing capacity, treating and monitoring people with mild forms of the disease, as well as informing citizens about vaccination against COVID-19 are necessary measures to be able to cope with wave 5 of the COVID-19 pandemic," Nicolae Ciuca underlined.The Government will allocate all the necessary resources to support the health system, the prime minister assured."Together with the measures presented by the Minister of Health yesterday, these actions come to prepare as effectively as possible our capacity to respond to wave 5. At the level of the Government we will provide the necessary resources to support the health system to cope with the effects of the pandemic. Specialists must remain a constant in the management of the health crisis," said the Chief of the Executive.