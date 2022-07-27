PM Ciuca: MAE continues to play essential role in Romania's European and Euro-Atlantic integration process

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) played and continues to play an essential role in Romania's European and Euro-Atlantic integration process, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca conveyed, on Wednesday, in a message on the occasion of the 160th anniversary since the establishment of the Romanian diplomatic service.

"Today, we celebrate 160 years since the establishment of Romania's diplomatic service. Its history is closely related to the very existence of the Romanian state, diplomatic action being crucial for our country's recognition as an independent and sovereign state. This anniversary is a significant moment, which gives us the opportunity to reflect on the role and objectives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today. Diplomatic activity and the service of Romanian diplomats have been constantly steered by the protection of the national interest, taking the form of the promotion of Romania's values and objectives in the world. MAE has also played and continues to plays an essential role in the European and Euro-Atlantic integration process of our country. The members of the Romanian diplomatic and consular corps are not only the voice of Romania in the world, but also the interface of the Romanian State with its citizens abroad," Nicolae Ciuca said.

The Prime Minister emphasizes that, in the current context, marked by deep transformations, MAE aims to identify opportunities, strengthen alliances and promote democracy, stability and security, respect for an international order based on rules and effective multilateralism.

"Effective diplomacy cannot be achieved without a strong Ministry of Foreign Affairs, united around a clear mission and supported by a body of dedicated professionals. Their performance is valuable not only by implementing MAE's direct duties, but also by putting diplomatic expertise in the service of other parts of the Romanian central administration. MAE's rich history offers models and lessons that will surely inspire new generations of diplomats to serve Romania and the Romanian citizens with dignity and dedication. I am convinced that the traditions and good practices will be carried forward from a diplomatic service proud of its mission in the service of the public interest," Ciuca also stated.AGERPRES