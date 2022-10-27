PM Ciuca meets Adina Valean; discussions on development of transport infrastructure, grain transit from Ukraine

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca discussed on Thursday with Adina Valean, the European Commissioner for Transport, about the development of the transport infrastructure and the continuation of efforts to facilitate the transit of grain from Ukraine, during his visit to Brussels, told Agerpres.

"I discussed with Adina Valean the continuation of the good cooperation between Romania and the European Commission and for the development of the transport infrastructure and the continuation of efforts to facilitate the transit of grain from Ukraine," said the Prime Minister, in a post on the Government's Twitter page.

On Thursday morning, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca also discussed with the Romanian MEPs during a working lunch organized at the headquarters of the Permanent Representation of Romania at the European Union.