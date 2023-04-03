PM Ciuca: Romanian gendarmes - always ready to step in during calm times, but particularly in emergency situations

The Romanian gendarmes are always ready to step in to help the citizens whenever necessary and to maintain the order and safety of the communities during calm times, but especially in emergency situations; also, their performance on foreign missions - where they proudly wear the tricolor - has earned them the appreciation of their partners, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said in a message conveyed on Monday on the occasion of the Romanian Gendarmerie Day.

"In the country, each rescue mission is yet another proof of professionalism and humanity. We are already familiar with the image of gendarmes bringing to safety children, women and men in critical situations caused by heavy snowfall, blizzards, avalanches, floods. In its 173 years of activity, the Romanian Gendarmerie has built its credibility in society with each intervention, with every helping hand offered and every life saved," Nicolae Ciuca said.

The head of the Executive emphasized that together with the other state institutions, the Gendarmerie has been at the forefront of the response during the health crisis, and since the beginning of the war has provided support and protection to millions of Ukrainian citizens who transited Romania, driven out by the war in Ukraine.

"An important component of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Romanian Gendarmerie has gone through numerous transformations and modernization stages over time, receiving new responsibilities and permanently adjusting to social expectations. Intervention missions are doubled by salutary preventive actions. The awareness campaigns they carry out each year, whether through actions in schools through which children and youth are taught how to protect themselves from dangers, or through crime prevention or environmental protection activities, show the gendarmes' concern for the well being of communities and citizens," the prime minister said.

In conclusion of his message, the head of the government congratulated the employees of the Gendarmerie for all their work, engagement and dedication.

"I wish them good health, success in their rescue missions in support of the people and communities they have the noble duty to protect! Many happy returns to the Romanian Gendarmerie, many happy returns to the Romanian gendarmes!," Ciuca wrote. AGERPRES