PM Ciuca, South Korean ambassador discuss nuclear energy, digitization, military cooperation

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met on Monday at the Victoria Palace of Government with South Korean ambassador Rim Kap-Soo, with the two looking at the priorities in bilateral relations: nuclear and renewable energy, digitization, the microchip industry and military cooperation, the government informs a release.

The meeting also occasioned a review of the strategic bilateral relations between Romania and the Republic of Korea, which will turn 15 next year. Prime Minister Ciuca reviewed the regional security situation caused by the Russian military aggression against Ukraine and its recent targeted hits on critical energy infrastructure that primarily affect Ukraine, but also the neighboring states.

"Support to help the Ukrainian state get through the winter is of top importance, as is the continuation of efforts to support Ukrainian grain exports, 60 percent of which are shipped via Romania," the release said.

In his turn, ambassador Rim Kap-Soo presented the intense calendar of bilateral exchanges this year and at the beginning of next year and the main areas of investment that the Republic of Korea is targeting through the companies that will be present in Bucharest in December and February. Also, the Korean diplomat emphasized the importance of Romania becoming a Schengen member, which will lead to increased interest and investments in our country. AGERPRES