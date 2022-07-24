PM Ciuca to Border Police: Be proud that you are the guardians of Europe

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca sent a message on Sunday, July 24, Romanian Border Police Day, telling them to be proud that they are "the guardians of Europe."

"Today, on Romanian Border Police Day, I want to wish success to all those employed by the branch and congratulate them on the way they do their duty. Be dignified, fair and proud that you are the guardians of Europe!"

Ciuca added that the Border Police's mission entails a high degree of responsibility, professionalism and involvement, Agerpres.ro informs.

"The fact that the latest report on the Schengen area for 2022 invites the European Council to adopt the decisions that will allow Romania to officially become part of that area, given that all the criteria are being met, is a recognition of the efforts for securing the borders both from a logistical point of view and from the point of view of the specific activities of the Border Police," said Ciuca.

He mentioned the variety of missions of the Border Police, from surveillance and control of the crossing of the state border, the prevention and combatting of illegal migration and cross-border crime, to the observance of the state border legislation.

"Besides the aspects strictly related to the accomplishment of the everyday missions, the last few years have represented a real test for the people of the Border Police, whom the pandemic and more recently Russia's aggression in Ukraine have put in a situation to manage unusually large transit flows at Romania's borders and they did this with exemplary professionalism and mobilisation. With direct support from the Border Police during the COVID-19 pandemic, Romanians who left the country returned safely home, and this year, thousands of refugees from Ukraine have arrived in Romania to seek shelter from the war."

Ciuca added that the government have been analysed real-life scenarios every time needed, and that there is a mobilisation to logistically support, with everything needed, streamlining traffic and avoid traffic congestion at the crossing points. Also, among the objectives of the governance agenda are "the continuation of border security efforts, in accordance with the commitments taken up by Romania as a member state of the European Union and aspiring Schengen Area candidate, and to support the activities of the Romanian Border Police."