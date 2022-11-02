PM Ciuca: We are to approve draft regarding the organization of the national alert system

The government will approve, on Wednesday, the draft law on the organization and operation of the national alert system, which aims to meet the technical standards of the Schengen acquis, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca informs on Wednesday, told Agerpres.

"In today's agenda of the Government meeting, I think it is important to emphasize a point that, basically, aligns with all our efforts and expectations related to the technical process of accessing the Schengen Area. Thus, we will approve a draft law aimed at meeting the technical standards provided by the Schengen acquis. It is about the draft law on the organization and operation of the national alert system. In this way, the structures in Romania will be able to align and engage more easily with the provisions included in the three regulations of the Schengen Information System and it is about the regulations regarding return, borders and cooperation," stated Ciuca.

He added that, by approving the normative act, which will be sent to Parliament for debate and adoption, the exchange of data between the member states through the Schengen Information System will be ensured.

"We've decided to take this responsibility, plus the other steps that we've taken so far, and which were very good. We were able to see this result including after the assessment by the Commission carried out in Romania between October 10 and 12. I would also like to use this opportunity to thank all those who contributed to the implementation of all the requirements, technical standards at the level of Romania, as they are in the other countries in the Schengen Area. It is as obvious as possible that a major contribution was made by those from the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and I am convinced that there were other institutions that contributed too. I wish them goo luck ahead (...) because this is not where the implementation of these technical rules will be completed. There is this dynamic that will continue even after we are admitted to the Schengen Area. And, from here on, it is clear that we must ensure the due attention to the entire process," underscored the PM.