PM Ciuca: Youth participation in the gov't's Internship programme can contribute to adjusting ongoing projects

The participation of young people in the governmental Internship programme can contribute to shaping and adjusting ongoing projects at the Government level, said Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

The head of the Executive participated on Monday in the launch event of the Official Internship Programme of the Romanian Government - 9th edition, 2022.

"It is a beneficial move, both for government institutions and for you. (...) It gives you the opportunity to get a real, practical picture of how the activities, analyses and processes are carried out at the governmental level. It is also a very important activity, you can see how the decision-making process takes place at the level of each institution. For me, personally, the presence of young people in this programme is even more important, taking into account that, as we I have assumed at the level of the coalition, at the level of the governing programme, and at the personal level, everything we do we do for you, for the next generation, and I see participation in such projects as one through which we can benefit from all that energy, dynamism, and the optimism of the young generation and of course the direct contribution of each of you to the modeling, to the adjustment of all the projects that are in progress," stated Nicolae Ciuca.

The PM encouraged the young people selected in the programme to seek to make their own contribution to the implementation of the projects in which they will be involved.

He pointed out that participation in the Executive Internship programme can mean a professional career profile for young people, noting that many of those who participated in this programme later chose to work in administration, in government institutions.

The head of the Executive also emphasized the role that young people can play in implementing the digitization process initiated by the Government.

He voiced confidence that at the end of this training period he will receive a feedback from the participants, "as real as possible, as consistent as possible," with concrete proposals based on analysis and facts, as each participant will perceive it at the place where she/he will carry out his activity in the next two months. AGERPRES