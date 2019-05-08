PM Dancila announces that consolidation works of Constanta Casino are to be unblocked;investment estimated at 112 million lei

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Wednesday that, within the Government meeting, a decision is to be made regarding the unblocking of some consolidation and restoration works of the Casino in Constanta, with the investment being estimated at 112 million lei.

"Today, we are making an important decision regarding the consolidation and restoration of the Casino in Constanta, an emblematic building for the Romanian seaside area, for Romania. We are unblocking the works for one of the most important tourist landmarks of Romania, an investment project estimated at almost 112 million lei. Mr Deputy Prime Minister Suciu, I appreciate that you have taken on thins project, which was abandoned for years and I am convinced that this important landmark will become once again a cultural and entertainment center at international level," PM Dancila mentioned in the beginning of the Gov't meeting.

AGERPRES