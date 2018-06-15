PM Dancila appreciates Estonia's digitalisation level

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila voiced her appreciation regarding the digitalisation level that the Estonian state achieved, within a visit to an Estonian showroom, in Tallinn, which is the most important executive information center that presents the way the Estonian digital society works.

"Romania's Prime Minister witnessed a detailed presentation, focused on introducing the mechanisms involved in the digitalisation of the Estonian society, a system that allowed the review of the main e-solutions and e-services, namely the ways to make the state more efficient and offer quality services to the citizens. In this context, PM Viorica Dancila hailed the digitalisation level that the Estonian state achieved and appreciated that it could represent a true benchmark for any state of the world," a release of the Gov't sent to AGERPRES on Saturday informs.In respect to the digitalisation area, the head of the Romanian Executive voiced appreciation for the flexibility and the ability of the Estonian system to integrate various parts, which allowed both the improvement of electronic services and the governmental services to provide quality services to the citizens."On the sidelines of the e-Estonia Showroom, a Memorandum of Understanding between the Business, Commerce and Entrepreneurship Ministry and the Estonian Investment Agency was signed, which will allow the development of an important mechanism in boosting the businesses between Romania and Estonia and will form the basis for developing some close trade relations and increasing the level of bilateral investments," the release said.Minister Radu Oprea signed the Memorandum on behalf of Romania's Government. AGERPRES