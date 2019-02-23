PM Dancila invites CSM and magistrates' associations representatives to discussions

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila invites on Monday, at the Victoria Parliament, one representative of each magistrates' associations, as well as of the the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM), in view of discussing the legislation in the justice area, a Government release informs.

"Taking into account the opinions expressed in the public space by different professional associations of the juridical milieu, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila invites on Monday, 25 February 2019, at 15:30hrs, at the Victoria Palace, one representative of each magistrates' associations, as well as representatives of the CSM, for discussions on the legislation in the judicial area. Furthermore, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila assures the magistrates' associations of the Government's entire availability to endorse all the institutions in the judicial system in act of making fair justice, with the observance of all fundamental rights of the citizens," the quoted source informs.Prosecutors and judges of several cities organised or announced to organise protests in the upcoming period against the emergency ordinance initiated by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, including by suspending their judicial activity.The Government adopted on Tuesday an emergency ordinance amending the Justice Laws, which refers, among other things, to the mandates in high offices at the Public Prosecution Service.