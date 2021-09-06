 
     
PM Florin Citu: Tuesday's gov't meeting will be held regardless if USR PLUS ministers resign or not

Inquam Photos / Sabin Cirstoveanu
Florin Citu

Prime Minister Florin Citu on Monday stated that the government meeting scheduled for Tuesday will be held regardless if the ministers from USR PLUS (Save Romania Union and Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) will resign or not.

Asked if the government meeting, with an agenda focusing on the budget revision, was to be held for sure, regardless if the coalition ministers would resign or not not he said: "Of course."

The head of the Executive is attending an event at the Choral Temple in the Capital City, Agerpres informs.

According to the Executive's website, the government meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, 2.00 pm.

