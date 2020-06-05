 
     
PM Orban meets Coalition for Romania's Development, discusses public credit guarantee schemes

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Ludovic Orban masca

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Friday had a new round of consultations with the representatives of the Coalition for Romania's Development at the Victoria Palace, with whom he discussed public credit guarantee schemes.

According to a post on the Government's Facebook page, discussions focused on the practical aspects of the credit guarantee instruments proposed and used by Eximbank, the Romanian Counter-guarantee Fund and the National Credit Guarantee Fund for SMEs, from the perspective of ensuring the working capital to finance economic activity.

Granting governmental guarantees, says the same source, is part of the economic recovery plan of measures of the Executive in the post-crisis period.

