PM Orban pays homage to victims of 'Colectiv'

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Friday paid homage to the victims of the fire at the Colectiv Club, according to AGERPRES.

The Prime Minister laid a wreath in front of the Colectiv Club, lit a candle and took a few moments of silence to commemorate the victims of the fire that took place there five years ago.

As many as 64 people lost their lives following the tragic event that happened on October 30, 2015, at the Bucharest-based Colectiv Club, where the Goodbye to Gravity music band had a concert where they were supposed to launch their new album. The fire started from some fireworks and spread very fast.