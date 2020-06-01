PM Orban says children most precious gift to society

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban believes that the time parents spend with their children during the coronavirus epidemic will have a special significance, as children are "the most precious gift" not only to their families, but also to society as a whole.

"Today is children's holiday, a day that we celebrate every year with great joy and with the feeling that they are the most precious gift not only to their families, but also to the whole society. The time that many Romanians have spent with their children in the last few weeks, more than they had before the coronavirus epidemic, will certainly have a special significance to everyone. To parents, any time spent with their children means an invaluable opportunity to see how they grow and evolve, to get even closer to them and to understand their worries and aspirations. To the little ones, these are moments that will become in time an invaluable memory of childhood," reads a message of Prime Minister Orban released on June 1, the International Children's Day.

The prime minister emphasises that in addition to this joy and the support of the family, children also need the support of society.

"Helping them grow beautifully into educated and responsible persons means, first and foremost, being examples for them, teaching them what empathy, respect for others and responsibility mean. And, as such. As they say about children being the mirror of the families in which they grow up, the present generation of children, the way they grow up, reflect the Romanian society. With the decisions each of us, parents, educators or authorities, makes we have a decisive role in their future. At the governmental level, the goal is to support education and non-discriminatory access to education, regardless of social context."

He points out that all children in Romania must have equal opportunities and promised "viable solutions" for their development.

"We are proud of our children and young people and we want to offer them the conditions to develop in an educated Romania. For that, we have decided to finance the purchase of tablets for children in a more difficult social setting so that they can continue to learn even if schooling has now moved online because of the coronavirus. I have also come to support parents during this time, giving them the opportunity to take days off while schools are closed. Together with the entire government team, I am determined to secure equal opportunities to all children in Romania and to find viable solutions for their development. I wish them to grow up healthy, happy childhood and to follow their every dream! Happy Children's Day, dear children!"