PM Pham Minh Chinh: We are responsible to do better for developing cooperation between Vietnam and Romania

Vietnamese prime minister Pham Minh Chinh said the meeting with his Romanian counterpart Marcel Ciolacu was "very successful" and said "we are responsible to do better in the future for friendship, cooperation between the two countries."

"On behalf of the party, of the Vietnamese state, we thank Romania, the Romanian people, who helped Vietnam in the 75 years of relations, established on February 3, 1950. Romania has always been close to Vietnam, especially in difficult moments, during the struggle for independence, the reunification of the country, Romania helped Vietnam with what we needed. We appreciate, thank you for this help, we are responsible for doing better in the future for the friendship, the cooperation between the two countries, for the prosperity of our countries, for the happiness of the two peoples," premier Pham Minh Chinh said during the joint declarations held, on Monday, at the Victoria Palace, together with the prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, agerpres reports.

The Vietnamese prime minister recalled the importance of the period he has previously spent in Romania, saying that he has unforgettable memories in our country.



He added that Romania is a very important part of his life and that after 75 years with many profound and sweeping changes, one thing that does not change is the feelings.



The Vietnamese gov't's head stressed that the meeting he had with his Romanian counterpart was "a very successful one", and recalled the high level exchange of delegations, the economic cooperation between the two countries, with a very dynamic outcome, the cooperation in education, culture, places.



The high official thanked Romania for the support given to Vietnam during the COVID-19 pandemic and for the cooperation and mutual support at the level of international forums.



"In order to strengthen political trust regarding the economy and investments, the two sides will capitalize on bilateral mechanisms, especially the Joint Intergovernmental Committee. We are fully implementing the Free Trade Agreement between Vietnam and the EU. I propose that Romania also convince other EU countries to ratify the agreement of investments between Vietnam and the EU," the Vietnamese prime minister emphasised.



The Vietnamese premier highlighted the importance of developing bilateral relations in the fields of education, culture, sports, agriculture, science, technology and economy.



Premier Pham Minh Chinh said that his country is willing to develop cooperation between the universities of the two countries, in IT, veterinary, agriculture, alongside science, technology, innovation, digital transformation, green economy, circular economy, agriculture, workforce, local cooperation.