PMP's Tomac: We aren't afraid of early polls, but we risk a political chaos Romania doesn't need

PMP (People's Movement Party) leader Eugen Tomac on Saturday stated at Gura Humorului that he wasn't afraid of early polls, but he believed early polls, if held, could bring "political chaos" in Romania.

"If any motion passes, we could get closer to early polls (...) We aren't afraid of early polls, but I believe it's almost impossible to have them in Romania (...) I am quite skeptical because (...) we are pretty realistic and aware of the fact that it's very hard to implement this political objective of PNL (National Liberal Party). PSD (Social Democratic Party) already showed it's ready to create a new majority if the motion passes, and we risk political chaos in Romania that this country doesn't need (...) We just ended a year with two rounds of difficult elections and we have another two rounds of elections ahead or it's not at all easy to obtain the necessary number of votes in Parliament for snap polls, this is a very ample process," Tomac told a press conference.According to him, PMP had no officials talks on the matter of early polls with the PNL."For now we had no official talks on the matter (...) We voted for the investiture of the current Government to ensure a one-year transition to the general elections," Tomac said, adding that his party's support depends on the election of mayors in two rounds for which "there are premises," as well as on the passing of the law on the cut of the number of MPs that already passed the Senate.